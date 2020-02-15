Man in critical condition after gunfight with police in NW DC

Officers shot a man in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood Friday afternoon, after he allegedly pulled a handgun and fired at them while fleeing the scene.

D.C. police responded to the 500 block of Varnum Street NW in Petworth around 5:45 p.m. for a report of gunshots. According to a police account of the incident, they canvassed the area and encountered 36-year-old District resident Douglas Maiden armed with a handgun.

Maiden pointed his gun at the officers and fired before running away, officials said in a news release Friday. Police gave chase and exchanged more gunfire with Maiden, who was hit multiple times and was later transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Maiden faces charges of assaulting a police officer and carrying a pistol without a license. One of the two officers involved was treated for injuries deemed non-life threatening.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave as per Metropolitan Police Department policy. Their body cameras were active and footage will be reviewed, police said.

