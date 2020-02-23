One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Sunday, and police are looking for a man they believe is connected to the incident.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Okie Street and Kendall Street, Officer Hugh Carew with D.C. police told WTOP.

D.C. police said one man was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital in the wake of the shooting. The other two were injured, but conscious and breathing.

Police are searching for a black man wearing a black hoodie who was last seen fleeing the scene on foot.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police urge anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text the D.C. police’s tip line at 50411.

Sunday’s shooting is the fourth in the District in two days.

Two people were slain in a Saturday shooting. Police said Wilfredo Torres, 17, and Jaime Zelaya, 16, both of Northwest D.C., died from multiple gunshot wounds they suffered inside of a residential building on the 6000 block of 13th Street Northwest around 5 p.m.

Police have posted a lookout for another suspect in a shooting on Minnesota Avenue Northeast on Saturday that left one woman injured.

Below is map of where Sunday’s shooting occurred.

