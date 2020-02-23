Home » Washington, DC News » Police identify 2 teens…

Police identify 2 teens killed in DC shooting, release photo of suspect in separate shooting

Matthew Delaney

February 23, 2020, 12:44 PM

D.C. police have identified the two male teenagers who were victims of a deadly shooting in Northwest that took place early Saturday evening. They have also identified a suspect in a separate shooting in Northeast.

Wilfredo Torres, 17, and Jaime Zelaya, 16, both of Northwest D.C., died from multiple gunshot wounds they suffered inside of a residential building on the 6000 block of 13th street, Northwest around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police said one of the teens was pronounced dead at the scene. The other died in a nearby hospital after attempts to save his life failed.

With them was an adult woman who was also transported to the hospital for what police are calling non-life threatening injuries.

Police determined that the offense took place inside the residential building.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for this homicide. Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099 or can text the D.C. police’s tip line at 50411.

D.C. police are also requesting help from the public in finding a suspect involved in a shooting on the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue Northeast around 4:15 p.m.

dc assault suspect
An image of the suspect’s face captured by a surveillance camera near where the incident took place. (Courtesy D.C. Police)

According to police, the suspect brandished a handgun before firing a shot at the victim after the two had gotten into an argument.

Police said the victim wasn’t hit by the gunfire.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible. Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099 or can text the D.C. police’s tip line at 50411.

A third shooting in the same hour happened around 4:20 p.m. at the 2500 block of Elvans Road SE. There, a man was injured by gunfire and taken to the hospital. Police said they are still investigating that incident.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Local News Washington, DC News
D.C. homicides dc police gun violence northwest d.c. shooting teenagers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up