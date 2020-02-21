DC voters receive registration card with wrong primary date

The D.C. Board of Elections announced that voter registration cards sent out recently contained outdated information on when the primary elections will be held.

The D.C. Board of Elections sent out voter registration cards with an incorrect date for the city’s primary elections in June.

The agency announced Friday that the cards sent out recently contained outdated information on when the primary elections will be held, and it wants to remind voters that D.C.’s primary elections will be held on the first Tuesday in June, which this year is June 2, 2020.

“We regret the error and will correct it in all future communications,” the elections board said in a statement.

The purpose of the communication was to provide the voter with their voter registration card. Unfortunately, it included outdated information about the June Primary Election date. We regret the error and will correct it in all future communications. — DC Board of Elections (@Vote4DC) February 21, 2020

A spokesperson for the board told NBC Washington that more than 5,000 mailers with the wrong information had been sent out, and the mistake was not realized until the board was contacted by news outlets.

The inaccurate cards say the date of the city’s primaries is held on the third Tuesday in June during presidential election years, which would be June 16, 2020.

There is a special election on June 16 in D.C. to fill the seat of Ward 2 Council member Jack Evans, who resigned right before his colleagues were set to expel him and amid an ongoing federal investigation into ethical violations. Evans has filed to run for the same seat he vacated.

The Board of Elections said it never changed the template for the voter registration cards after the council changed the law, NBC Washington reported.

The Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan law and policy institute, said a voter who received a registration card with the incorrect information contacted the center, which then notified the D.C. Board of Elections.

The board said it has a number of future communications about events in the election cycle to inform voters when and where to vote.

Find out more at the D.C. Board of Elections website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.