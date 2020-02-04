DC road closures, restrictions for 2020 State of the Union address

The U.S. Capitol police have announced street closures and restrictions in D.C. during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Trump will address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, between a botched Iowa caucus on Monday and the Senate’s final vote in the impeachment trial on Wednesday. Watch it online at WTOP.com starting at 9 p.m.

The following roads in downtown D.C. will be closed to all traffic beginning at 7 p.m. until the speech ends. Access to the Capitol building and perimeter will be restricted to those with police authorization and Capitol staff or media credentials.

Pennsylvania Ave. NW, from Third Street NW, to First Street NW

Constitution Ave. NW, from Louisiana Ave. NW, to Second Street NE

First Street NW, from Louisiana Ave. NW, to Washington Ave. SE

New Jersey Ave. NW, from Louisiana Ave. NW, to Constitution Ave. NW

D Street NE, from Second Street NE, to Louisiana Ave. NE

Delaware Ave. NE, from Columbus Circle NE, to Constitution Ave. NE

First Street NE, from Columbus Circle NE, to C Street SW

C Street NE, from Second Street NE, to Delaware Ave. NE

Maryland Ave. NE, from Constitution Ave. NE, to First Street NE

Second Street NE, from Constitution Ave. NE, to East Capitol Street NE

East Capitol Street from Second Street NE, to First Street NE

Independence Ave. from Second Street SE, to Washington Ave. SW

C Street SW, from Washington Ave. SW, to First Street SE

Delaware Ave. SW, from Washington Ave. SW, to C Street SW

South Capitol Street from D Street SE, to Independence Ave. SE

New Jersey Ave. SE, from D Street SE, to Independence Ave. SE

Maryland Ave. SW, from Third Street SW, to First Street SW

Tours will be suspended beginning at noon Tuesday. The Capitol Visitor Center will close to the public at noon.

The following areas will be restricted to authorized pedestrians or credentialed persons only starting at 5:30 p.m.

First Street between Constitution Ave. NW, and Independence Ave. SW

Independence Ave. between Washington Ave. SW, and Second Street SE

First Street between Independence Ave. SE, and Constitution Ave. NE

Constitution Ave. between First Street NE, and Louisiana Ave. NW

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

