DC begins cracking down on bike lane obstruction

District parking enforcement officers will now be able to issue $150 tickets to drivers obstructing a bike lane. Drivers were previously issued warnings.

Beginning today, Feb. 29, having your vehicle in one of DC’s bike lanes could cost you.

District parking enforcement officers will now be able to issue $150 tickets to drivers obstructing a bike lane for any reason. Previously, the Department of Public Works issued warnings for these violations, but hope the steep fine will make people think twice.

“The District’s nearly 90 miles of bike lanes help to expand transportation options and boost connectivity to the city’s vibrant neighborhoods and commercial corridors,” DPW Director Chris Geldart said in a statement.

“As we enter into the next phase of our bike lane enforcement program, the issuance of tickets will incentivize motorists to help keep lanes clear of obstructions so that bikers can safely share the road with vehicles.”

And keeping the car idling and driving off before the ticket can be printed out won’t keep you from having to cough up the cash. Any of the city’s nearly 300 parking enforcement officers will be able to take a picture of the violation and send you the ticket in the mail.

Drivers can pay or appeal their citations through the Department of Motor Vehicles. The increased fines are part of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Vision Zero initiative, aimed at reducing traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

In November, Bowser added 26 new parking officers to the force and introduced the photo citation effort.

