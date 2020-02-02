Driving or parking in DC bike lanes will soon come with a fine

Starting Feb. 28, the D.C. Department of Public Works will start sending $65 fines to drivers it photographs in bike lanes.

Pay attention to bike lanes while parking or driving in D.C., or it may cost you. A photo warning system is turning into a photo ticketing system later this month.

On Feb. 28, the D.C. Department of Public Works will start sending $65 fines to drivers it photographs in bike lanes, they said in a press release.

Since November, photos have been taken of anyone caught parking or driving in a bike lane, and warning notes have been sent in the mail.

But starting at the end of this month, drivers must pay the fine or appeal it through the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The fine is part of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Vision Zero initiative, introduced to reduce the number of traffic-related deaths and serious injuries by 2024.

In November, Bowser added 26 new parking enforcement officers and gave the full team, which now includes about 300 people, the ability to take photos of cars blocking the bike lanes.

