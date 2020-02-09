Confrontation between teen and Metro police ends in alleged assault

A 13-year-old was detained and then arrested in Northwest D.C. for allegedly shoving a police officer after being stopped for "committing horseplay."

The exchange, caught on video shows, two Metro transit police officers arresting the boy Thursday night at the Shaw-Howard University Metro Station.

It started when the officers stopped the boy after they say he and another teen were grabbing each other, as if they were fighting. The boy told the officers they were just playing.

According to a statement from the officer involved in the arrest, the boy had been asked several times to give his mother’s contact information to officers and refused.

After being questioned for about 20 minutes, the teen stood up from the bench he was sitting on. The officer moved closer to him, and the child said “back up from me” before he pushed the officer, a Tweet shows.

The boy was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and searched.

Police were eventually able to contact the boy’s mother, a statement said.

He was transported to the Children’s National Hospital after complaining of pain in his hands and back. While at the hospital, police said he kicked another officer in the chest as they attempted to secure him to a bed.

The Metro Transit Police Department Office of Professional Responsibility and Integrity has reached out to the person who tweeted the video. In a release, they said they wished to collect any additional information they may be able to share. MTPD will then proceed with this as a citizen’s complaint.

