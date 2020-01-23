Washington Auto Show brings horsepower, tech to DC’s convention center

The 2020 Washington Auto Show will put high-horsepower super cars and new technology on display in D.C.

High-horsepower super cars, as well as ubiquitous technology, will be on display when the 2020 Auto Show returns to the Washington Convention Center Friday.

Many of the cars exhibited come with features such as adaptive cruise control, aimed at making traffic more bearable.

“If you are in a heavy traffic situation, you can set it up so that you don’t have to constantly be changing your speed control and stepping on the brake and starting all over again,” said Fiat Chrysler’s Lisa Barrow. “It will do it for you.”

Some new Toyota cars offer a similar option.

“Dynamic radar cruise control is a fantastic feature to have if you’re sitting in traffic,” said Toyota’s Maggie Clark. “It can go all the way down to 0 mph and all the way back up again into highway speeds.”

Many cars also have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which pair a driver’s smartphone with a car’s touch screen.

A view of the 2020 Washington Auto Show’s lower level. (WTOP/John Aaron) The Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye on display at the 2020 Washington Auto Show. (WTOP/John Aaron) Maserati brought models including the Ghibli and Levantethe to the 2020 Washington Auto Show. (WTOP/John Aaron) The Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid is coming this summer. In addition to being the most fuel efficient RAV4 ever, this is also the most powerful, Toyota says. (WTOP/John Aaron) The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon plug-in hybrid concept seen at the 2020 Washington Auto Show. Instead of 4×4, this one claims to be “4xE.” (WTOP/John Aaron) The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray on display at the 2020 Washington Auto Show. (WTOP/John Aaron) The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 appears at the 2020 Washington Auto Show. (WTOP/John Aaron) ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Automatic braking systems, which can prevent or reduce the severity of rear-end crashes, are also becoming increasingly popular.

Of course, cars that can get by on looks — such as the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye and the Acura NSX – will surely get plenty of attention, too.

The show runs from Jan. 24 through Feb. 2.

Tickets are $12 for people 13 or older, $5 for those between 6 and 12 years old and free for children 5 and under.

Organizers said the show features more than 600 cars from more than 35 brands.

