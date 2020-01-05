Man dies from stab wound after U Street brawl

D.C. police were dispatched for a report of a fight on the 1200 block of U Street, near the Cardozo Metro station, around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

A man is dead in Northwest D.C. after being stabbed during a brawl on U Street early Sunday morning.

He was identified later on Sunday as Dy’Mani Priestly, 22, of Hyattsville, Maryland.

D.C. police were dispatched for a report of a fight on the 1200 block of U Street, near the Cardozo Metro station, around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. They found several people fighting on the sidewalk, a D.C. police spokesman told WTOP.

Officers broke up the fight and found one man on the ground suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injury.

Police are reviewing camera footage in the area to identify a suspect, and ask anyone with information on the incident to contact detectives by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

Below is a map of the area:

