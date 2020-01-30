DC mayor endorses Michael Bloomberg for president

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has endorsed Michael Bloomberg for president, via tweet Thursday morning.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has endorsed Michael Bloomberg for president.

“Mike Bloomberg is the only candidate who will unify the country and defeat Donald Trump and has a blueprint to rebuild America and improve the quality of life for all Americans,” Bowser announced in a tweet early Thursday morning.

We can resolve our most pressing problems if we have the right leader to turn innovative ideas into reality@MikeBloomberg is a problem-solver with a proven track record of getting things done. He’s a mentor & friend & I’m proud to endorse him for president. #MikeWillGetItDone pic.twitter.com/40jBr4XxSz — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) January 30, 2020

The endorsement comes about a week after Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, publicly announced support for D.C. statehood during the United States Conference of Mayors, which draws hundreds of mayors to the District every winter.

All of the top-polling Democrats in the presidential race have also voiced support for D.C. statehood, including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.