1 injured in NE DC shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting in the predawn hours of Sunday in Northeast D.C.

The D.C. police said they received a call at about 4:30 a.m. from bystanders who said gunshots were fired on H Street, between 13th and 14th streets, in the H Street corridor.

Officers in the area found one man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was sent to a local hospital in what the police are calling serious but stable condition.

Police are looking for a black SUV in connection to the shooting that was last seen heading west bound on H Street.

The police continue to investigate the shooting. They’re asking anyone who knows anything more about the incident to call them at 202-727-9099 or text to 50411.

Below is the area where the shooting occurred.