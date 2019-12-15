Home » Washington, DC News » Police identify man shot,…

Police identify man shot, killed after bus stop altercation in NE DC

Marcus Lustig

December 15, 2019, 12:42 PM

Police have identified a man who was shot and killed at a bus stop in Northeast D.C. Saturday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue and 12th Street in Northeast.

Police believe the altercation began at a bus stop near that area. The victim was standing when multiple men pulled up in a sedan, exited the car and began firing at the victim, police said.

On Sunday, police identified the victim as 19-year-old Daquan Hankins, of Northeast.

Hankins was shot multiple times in the lower body, a police spokesperson told WTOP.

Police are looking for approximately five men driving a sedan.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

