July robbery ruled a homicide after victim succumbs to his injuries

The victim of a violent July robbery in Northwest D.C. died from his injuries last Wednesday; on Tuesday, police ruled his death a homicide.

Around 11:25 p.m. on July 22, officers responded to a report of a robbery on the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue, NE. On scene, they found an adult male suffering from serious blunt force injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. On Dec. 4, he died as a result of his injuries.

A police investigation into the initial robbery identified two male 17-year-olds as suspects. One was from Northwest D.C., the other Hyattsville, Maryland. The pair were charged with robbery.

An autopsy was conducted on the victim on Dec. 10. The D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found his death to be the result of complications from blunt force trauma. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police are withholding the victim’s identity until his next of kin can be notified.

