Alleged assault reported near National Zoo in Saturday’s series of incidents

An alleged assault by two teens marks the third crime reported near the National Zoo on Saturday night.

An alleged assault by two teens marks the third crime reported near the National Zoo on Saturday night.

According to police, Emoni Robinson, 19, of Northeast D.C., and a 14-year-old girl from Southeast D.C. assaulted two victims on the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue across from the National Zoo at 9:17 p.m.

On Wednesday, both were arrested. Robinson was charged with simple assault while the girl was charged with aggravated assault.

The same Saturday night, two teens were shot outside zoo grounds and taken to the hospital with not-life threatening injuries. This happened not long after a separate incident where teenagers set off firecrackers in a bathroom at the zoo, which many mistook for gunfire.

It is not known if any of the incidents are related. The National Zoo has increased the number of security staff on-site and implemented extra security screenings at the ZooLights festival. Both D.C. and Metro Transit police will have increased presence in the area around the zoo.

Below is the area where the assaults took place.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.