1 dead in Southeast DC shooting

D.C. police were alerted to a shooting on the 2500 block of Sheridan Road, SE, near the Sheridan Station apartments, just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.

A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening.

First responders found the man unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he later died. His identity had not been made public as of Saturday morning.

Police are looking for a black male, described as possibly juvenile and wearing a red and white jacket, in connection with the shooting.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting continued on Saturday morning.

