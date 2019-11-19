Silver Spring man dies days after DC hit-and-run; driver still sought

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man died Tuesday after he was hit by a car near Union Station in D.C. last week, and the police are still looking for the driver.

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man died Tuesday after he was hit by a car near Union Station in D.C. last week, and the police are still looking for the driver.

The D.C. police said in a statement that 39-year-old Hubert Hinds died Tuesday after being hit by a car on H Street in Northeast on Friday night.

Hinds was crossing the westbound lanes of the unit block of H Street, just east of North Capitol Street, at about 8:30 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a green 2015 Mustang, the police said. They added that Hinds wasn’t in a crosswalk.

The driver drove off on H Street, crossing North Capitol Street into Northwest and hitting a parked car and a DC Circulator bus without any passengers.

The police are still looking for the driver.

Hinds was taken to a hospital, where he died Tuesday.

Known as Bradley to his loved ones, Hinds left behind heartbroken friends from the Our Lady of Good Counsel High School basketball community.

Steve Howes, the school’s athletic director and a close friend of Hinds, spoke to WTOP.

“Bradley’s energy, his positive spirit … his passion and love for the game, his leadership qualities just instantly stood out,” said Howes. Hinds was on the first team Howes coached in 1995.

“That JV team had more success that year than any previous in the school and so much of it was because Bradley was the heart and soul of that team,” he said.

Howes and Hinds linked up just a month ago at a Good Counsel alumni game.

Life is precious. Good Counsel Basketball lost a great one today. Bradley, your passion and enthusiasm were unmatched. You will be missed dearly brother…#family 🦅🏀💪 pic.twitter.com/jpUs95pkr3 — Good Counsel Basketball (@olgcbasketball) November 19, 2019

“He could still play, still had a love of the game,” Howes said.

After coaching Hinds that first year, Howes and Hinds enjoyed a friendship that lasted more than two decades.

“A loyal friend — once you were a friend of his you were a friend for life,” Howes said, “He was just a remarkable person, who this world needs more of … we’re heartbroken — the Good Counsel community is heartbroken,” said Howes.

The police are asking anyone who knows anything more about the case to call them at (202) 727-9099, or to text them at 50411. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.