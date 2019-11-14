Metro to add free shuttle bus for Bei Bei’s farewell during station repairs this weekend

Visitors hoping to say one last farewell to the panda before he leaves for China on Tuesday, can board shuttle buses at Van Ness or Farragut North free of charge this weekend.

In order to make it easier for people to say bye-bye to Bei Bei the giant panda, Metro is adding free shuttle buses to and from the National Zoo’s entrance while the Woodley Park and Cleveland Park Metro stations — the two closest to the zoo — are closed for renovations this weekend.

Visitors hoping to say one last farewell to the panda before he leaves for China on Tuesday, can board shuttle buses at Van Ness or Farragut North free of charge and get dropped off in front of the main entrance to the zoo, according to a Metro new release.

Red Line trains will run normal service on Saturday and Sunday between Shady Grove and Van Ness and between Glenmont and Farragut North with free shuttle buses providing continuous service departing every few minutes from the affected stations, the release said.

The buses will stop at the zoo from the time the gates open, until 7 p.m., which is two hours after the zoo’s closing. Shuttle buses will continue to operate between Van Ness and Farragut North, making stops at Cleveland Park, Woodley Park and Dupont Circle, according to a news release.

The Woodley Park and Cleveland Park Metro stations are closed for major lighting system upgrades that were already scheduled before the announcement of Bei Bei’s travel date, Metro said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.