Mark Plotkin, former WTOP analyst and DC statehood advocate, to be memorialized at GWU

Mark Plotkin — a longtime WTOP contributor and a fierce advocate for D.C. statehood — will be memorialized Wednesday at George Washington University.

The event is slated to start at 2 p.m. at the Jack Morton Auditorium at 805 21st Street, NW.

Plotkin passed away Sept. 22.

He was a staple on WTOP for 10 years. He hosted “The Politics Program with Mark Plotkin” on Fridays, through which he delivered commentaries on the air.

Plotkin came to WTOP in 2002 and left in 2012. Before that, he was at WAMU, did commentary for Fox5 and wrote for various publications.

WTOP’s former Vice President of Programming Jim Farley described Plotkin as “one of the feistiest guys I had ever met.”

“He was a bulldog when he got on a story or on an issue … He was rough on everybody because he wanted to get things done,” Farley told WTOP. “He was a character. He had some rough edges, but was so memorable.”

