Fire closes GSA Regional Office Building in DC

Anagha Srikanth

November 18, 2019, 7:34 AM

The General Services Administration Regional Office building in Southwest D.C. is closed for the day after a fire early Monday.

The building was evacuated around 6 a.m. after the fire was reported on the sixth floor.

When firefighters got to the building at 301 7th St. SW, they found the sprinkler system had kept the fire from spreading. The fire has been put out.

D.C. Fire & EMS says the whole building was evacuated.

There were no injuries.

fire gsa

