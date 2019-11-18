Fire closes GSA Regional Office Building in DC

The GSA Regional Office building in Southwest D.C. is closed for the day after a fire Monday.

The General Services Administration Regional Office building in Southwest D.C. is closed for the day after a fire early Monday.

The building was evacuated around 6 a.m. after the fire was reported on the sixth floor.

When firefighters got to the building at 301 7th St. SW, they found the sprinkler system had kept the fire from spreading. The fire has been put out.

D.C. Fire & EMS says the whole building was evacuated.

There were no injuries.

Update 301 7th St SW. Fire under control. Investigators on scene to determine cause. Once again Sprinklers proved effectiveness in containing a potentially major fire in a key facility. Sprinklers save lives and property. pic.twitter.com/KeQK4mO5FI — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) November 18, 2019

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.