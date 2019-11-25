DC man to serve over a decade behind bars for crime spree

A D.C. man was sentenced to several years behind bars in connection to a three-day crime spree that happened in May.

A D.C. man will spend over a decade years behind bars in connection to a series of armed robberies in the Georgetown and Foggy Bottom areas last May.

Saddiq Muhammad, 24, was sentenced on Monday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, one month after pleading guilty to two counts of assault with intent to rob while armed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a news release.

Federal prosecutors said Muhammad’s spree began on May 7 when he stole a car.

The next day, he entered a Georgetown 7-Eleven on 1344 Wisconsin Ave., NW at around 11:15 p.m., brandishing what appeared to be a gun. He forced the cashier to open the cash register and took $100, fleeing in the car he had stolen the day before.

About an hour later, at 12:30 a.m. on May 9, Muhammad approached two people outside an apartment building in the Foggy Bottom area who were waiting for an Uber.

He pulled out a gun and threatened one of the victims, demanding their phone. He then pointed the weapon at the other victim and grabbed her purse. When the victim refused to let go, prosecutors said Muhammad dragged the victim for several yards down the sidewalk until she surrendered her purse.

Several hours later, at around 7:30 a.m., Muhammad approached a male victim standing near 950 Division Avenue. Finding he did not speak English, Muhammad hit him, running off with his wallet and car keys.

Muhammad also robbed a gas station in Silver Spring, Maryland, at gunpoint on May 9, prosecutors said.

Muhammad was arrested on May 10, after D.C. police examined surveillance video and spoke with witnesses.

