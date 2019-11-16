DC Adoption Day unites kids with forever families

More than 30 children were officially adopted during Saturday's D.C. Adoption Day Ceremony.

Markese Bennett Hester wears an "epic" shirt as he and his brother Nasir Griffin are officially adopted by Dr. Arif Griffin during D.C.'s "Adoption Day" on Saturday. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

The hallways at the D.C. Superior Court were packed with children and lined with balloons Saturday morning as families welcomed their newest additions during the 33rd annual D.C. Adoption Day Ceremony.

More than 30 children were officially adopted during the ceremony.

Nasir Griffin was one of those kids. He and his brothers now have a new home.

“It was good but I was a little nervous,” said Nasir, dressed in his very best.

“I’m just really looking forward to having a new family and hanging out all the time,” he added.

His new dad, Dr. Arif Griffin, said he is the lucky one.

“It’s phenomenal to know that the kids really help us, I couldn’t imagine my life without him,” he added.

For Markese Bennett Hester, it was also an emotional morning. He watched as his brothers were adopted on Saturday. He was also adopted in a previous ceremony.

“When I first started I was scared, but at the same time I was happy that I got adopted,” he said.

The D.C. Child and Family Services Agency is hopeful events like this will encourage more families to adopt or foster. Nasir and Markese say they couldn’t agree more.

“I think they deserve it,” Markese said. “Kids shouldn’t be left alone.”

