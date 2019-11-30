After 48 years in DC, District Hardware and Bike to close permanently

District Hardware and Bike, which was founded in 1971, will close as of Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m., the store's owners announced on their website.

District Hardware and Bike will close as of Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m., the store’s owners announced on their website.

The store was founded in 1971 and offered everything from lawn care products to e-bikes. The shop, which moved from its Foggy Bottom location to the Wharf in Southwest in October 2017, offered community bike rides as well as repairs and sales, and even featured the “Velo Café.”

“Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out the way we thought or planned and we are unable to continue operating,” said the shop’s statement.

It also explained that customers with pending repairs or special orders would be contacted directly.

“If you’re around this weekend, please stop in, say ‘hi.’ We’d love to see you one last time.”

A staff member told WTOP that they couldn’t comment further on the decision to close “at this time.”

