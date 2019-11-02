2 men plead guilty in suspected DC dogfighting case

Two men arrested in connection with a suspected dogfighting operation in D.C. have learned their sentences, and three dogs seized during the investigation may be put up for adoption.

Both Tavone Brown, 23, of Northeast D.C., and Terence Dorsey, 29, of District Heights, Maryland, pleaded guilty this week to attempted animal fighting and were sentenced to six months probation.

In addition, the men forfeit the dogs that were subjected to cruelty, cannot own or possess a dog for four years, and are required to get psychological counseling, a psychiatric or psychological evaluation, or take part in an animal cruelty education or prevention program.

The arrests were the culmination of a yearlong investigation by the Humane Rescue Alliance.

The alliance sought a search warrant for Brown’s home after getting reports of a dogfight, what looked like dogs being conditioned for fighting, and a spring pole being used near the home. That’s a device used to strengthen a dog’s jaw and build their endurance.

Inside the home, investigators found two dogs with wounds and scars consistent with fighting. They also found more than 100 dogfighting-related items, including bloody break sticks, a treadmill, suture kits, medicine and supplements.

A third dog was seized during a search of Dorsey’s home.

“These animals suffered greatly at the hands of their abusers, and we’re thankful they will never have to know the pain and torment of their past again,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at the Humane Rescue Alliance.

“The Humane Rescue Alliance has a zero-tolerance policy for animal fighting, and our officers are committed to eliminating this sadistic activity from everywhere in the District it festers,” Schindler added.

HRA has been caring for the three dogs since they were seized, and the animals will now be evaluated for adoption.

See video from their January investigation:

