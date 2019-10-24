Home » Washington, DC News » Vehicle strikes, seriously injures…

Vehicle strikes, seriously injures teen in Southeast DC

Kristi King
and Jack Pointer

October 24, 2019, 1:53 PM

A vehicle struck and critically injured a 15-year-old girl Thursday near the Benning Stoddert Recreation Center, on East Capitol Street Southeast. (WTOP/Kristi King)
East Capitol is closed from 40th Street to Benning Road. (WTOP/Kristi King)
A phone, a phone case and a sneaker were left on the street, and the area is now being regarded as a crime scene. (WTOP/Kristi King)
A D.C. police K9 unit helped with the investigation Thursday. (WTOP/Kristi King)
Police later located a heavily damaged car a half-mile away in an apartment complex’s parking lot. (WTOP/Kristi King)
A vehicle struck and critically injured a 15-year-old girl in an apparent hit-and-run Thursday in Southeast D.C.

It occurred near the Benning Stoddert Recreation Center, on East Capitol Street Southeast. The street is closed from 40th Street to Benning Road.

A phone, a phone case and a sneaker were left on the street, and the area is now being regarded as a crime scene. Police later located a heavily damaged car a half-mile away in an apartment complex’s parking lot, and conducted a K9 search of the area.

The girl’s condition is unknown.

The area of the incident is shown in the map below.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report from D.C. 

