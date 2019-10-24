Vehicle strikes, seriously injures teen in Southeast DC

A vehicle struck and critically injured a 15-year-old girl in an apparent hit-and-run Thursday in Southeast D.C.
It occurred near the Benning Stoddert Recreation Center, on East Capitol Street Southeast. The street is closed from 40th Street to Benning Road.
A phone, a phone case and a sneaker were left on the street, and the area is now being regarded as a crime scene. Police later located a heavily damaged car a half-mile away in an apartment complex’s parking lot, and conducted a K9 search of the area.
The girl’s condition is unknown.
The area of the incident is shown in the map below.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.
WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report from D.C.
