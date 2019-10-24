Vehicle strikes, seriously injures teen in Southeast DC

It occurred near the Benning Stoddert Recreation Center, on East Capitol Street Southeast. The girl's condition is unknown.

A vehicle struck and critically injured a 15-year-old girl Thursday near the Benning Stoddert Recreation Center, on East Capitol Street Southeast. (WTOP/Kristi King) East Capitol is closed from 40th Street to Benning Road. (WTOP/Kristi King) A phone, a phone case and a sneaker were left on the street, and the area is now being regarded as a crime scene. (WTOP/Kristi King) A D.C. police K9 unit helped with the investigation Thursday. (WTOP/Kristi King) Police later located a heavily damaged car a half-mile away in an apartment complex’s parking lot. (WTOP/Kristi King) ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A vehicle struck and critically injured a 15-year-old girl in an apparent hit-and-run Thursday in Southeast D.C.

It occurred near the Benning Stoddert Recreation Center, on East Capitol Street Southeast. The street is closed from 40th Street to Benning Road.

A phone, a phone case and a sneaker were left on the street, and the area is now being regarded as a crime scene. Police later located a heavily damaged car a half-mile away in an apartment complex’s parking lot, and conducted a K9 search of the area.

The girl’s condition is unknown.

The area of the incident is shown in the map below.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report from D.C.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.