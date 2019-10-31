Road closures scheduled for Halloween in DC’s Georgetown

With increased foot traffic in the neighborhood, D.C. officials are asking drivers to travel with caution and to expect delays.

As Halloween revelers traverse D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood Thursday night, beware of these road closures and restrictions, as announced by D.C. police earlier this week.

These streets are closed, except for local traffic, from 6:30 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday:

27th Street NW, from N Street south to Olive Street NW

28th Street NW, from N Street south to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

29th Street NW, from N Street south to M Street NW

30th Street NW, from N Street south to M Street NW

31st Street NW, from N Street south to M Street NW

Potomac Street, from N Street south to M Street NW

These streets will have traffic restrictions limiting vehicle access from turning onto side streets, from 6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.:

Wisconsin Avenue NW, from K Street NW to O Street NW

M Street NW, from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to the Key Bridge

These areas will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

1000–1300 blocks of Wisconsin Avenue NW

M Street NW, from 25th Street to the Key Bridge

Expect parking to be limited in the area; police are reminding people that vehicles parked in violation of the given signs will be ticketed and towed.

