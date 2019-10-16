Police release video of man suspected of sexually assaulting girl at DC community center

Police in D.C. are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a girl Saturday afternoon at a community center in Southeast D.C.

Police in D.C. are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a girl Saturday afternoon at a community center in Southeast D.C.

The girl was assaulted shortly before 12:15 p.m. at the Malcolm X Opportunity Center at 1351 Alabama Avenue SE, according to a police report.

Police on Wednesday released a surveillance video of the man suspected in the assault.

He was described as a black man in his 30s to 40s, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and with a dark complexion, light brown eyes and patchy beard. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with bleach spots on it, blue or black jeans and peach-colored Foamposite sneakers.

Anyone who can identify the man or who has information about the case is urged to called police at (202) 727-9099. You can text information to the text tip line at 50411.

Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.