Police ID victims, suspect in fatal shooting near DC school

The D.C. police have released the name and photos of the man they say shot and killed two men in Northeast on Wednesday night.

The D.C. police have released the name and photos of the man they say shot and killed two men in Northeast on Wednesday night.

Police have named Davon Peyton, 27, of Alexandria, Virginia, as a suspect in the deadly shooting.

The victims have been identified as Devon Miller, 24, of Northeast D.C., and Lekelefac Fonge, 27, of Lanham, Maryland.

Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said Peyton shot Miller and Fonge in a residence in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street Northeast, about a block from Miner Elementary School. The two men died at the scene.

The police said Peyton should be considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for first-degree murder while armed in this case.

The police are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information about this case can call police at 202-727-9099, or text their tip anonymously to 50411.

There have been a number of fatal shootings in D.C. this week. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon, just blocks from Nationals Park. Then, on Thursday afternoon, a D.C. Housing Authority employee was shot to death while on his lunch break in Southeast D.C.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.