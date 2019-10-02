2 men fatally shot near elementary school in Northeast DC

When police arrived on the scene, they found two adult males with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home.

Two men were found dead inside a home in Northeast D.C. Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting took place around 9:43 p.m. on the 1600 block of Rosedale Street NE, just one block from Miner Elementary School.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two adult males with gunshot wounds inside the home. Police said the victims appeared to be in their mid-to-late 20s. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said at least one suspect fled the house on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 5 feet, eight inches and 5 feet, ten inches tall, with a medium complexion and long dreadlocks. He was wearing dark clothing when he fled the scene.

Police are still working to establish a motive. Newsham said the suspects were allowed entry to the home before the shooting.

Newsham said D.C. is experiencing a rise in shootings, and the city’s police force is witnessing many repeat offenders of violent gun crimes.

“I think it’s pretty clear we’re having an increase in shootings in our city,” said Newsham. “I think, collectively, we maybe need to change our approach in how we handle shooters in our city.”

