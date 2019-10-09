Police investigate fatal shooting near Nationals Park

The D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon, a few blocks from Nationals Park.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said they have not identified the victim, but he appears to be in his teens.

Officers responded to a housing complex west of the ballpark at N and Half streets, in Southwest, around 1:15 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive after he’d been shot multiple times.

Newsham said the incident appears to have been “a targeted shooting” and thus nothing to do with the watch party for the Washington Nationals’ decisive Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is expected to draw thousands to the ballpark Wednesday evening.

The police said the shooting will not cause extra officers to be deployed around the stadium.

Below is a map of the area where police said the shooting took place.

