Police executing warrant for DC man arrest brother in suspected marijuana operation 

Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP

October 4, 2019, 8:06 PM

A D.C. man is facing drug charges after police served at a warrant at his apartment Wednesday looking for someone else, according to court documents.

D.C. police and U.S. Marshals knocked on 52-year-old Jeffrey Bennett’s door looking for his brother Richard.

Court documents said that not only did law enforcement officers learn that Richard Bennett had fled the country, but investigators observed drug paraphernalia in the K Street apartment, just a few blocks from The George Washington University.

The document charging Jeffrey Bennett with possession with intent to distribute lists dozens of items collected by officers including 187 prerolled joints, more than $49,000 in cash, nearly 700 grams of a “green leaflike substance” and more than 175 bags labeled as “Fresh OG,” “Peanut Butter,” “Banana Kush,” “Phelps OG,” and other names and flavors.

WTOP has reached out to Jeffrey Bennett’s attorney for comment.

rolled joint
Police find evidence of a marijuana operation in a Northwest D.C. apartment. (Courtesy D.C. police)
marijuana
Police find evidence of a marijuana operation in a Northwest D.C. apartment. (Courtesy D.C. police)
leaflike substance
Police find evidence of a marijuana operation in a Northwest D.C. apartment. (Courtesy D.C. police)
