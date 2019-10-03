Parking rate hike proposed for National Mall

The National Park Service is proposing an increase in parking meter rates along the National Mall from $2 to $2.30.

The National Park Service is proposing an increase in parking meter rates along the National Mall from $2 to $2.30. That’s the same rate charged at meters on other downtown D.C. streets, which are administered by the District government, the park service said in a news release announcing the proposed rate increase.

In addition, the proposal calls for upping the rate for buses from $6 an hour to $6.90. Again, that matches the D.C. rate.

Along with parking meters at the National Mall, the proposed parking rate increases would also apply to meters at Thompson’s Boat Center, along the Georgetown waterfront.

Right now, the rate hike is just a proposal and the park service is seeking comments from the public on the proposed increases through Nov. 2.

If you want to chime in, you can leave your comments online. Visit the park service website here, select the folder for either the Mall or the Thompson Boat Center and then click “Comment Now.” You can also submit comments in writing. The address is below.

If the park service moves ahead with the higher rates, they would likely go into effect early next year, said Mike Litterst, park service spokesman for the National Mall.

The National Mall first rolled out paid parking at the National Mall in June 2017.

“It is having the desired effect of turning parking spaces over to give more visitors access to the very limited parking downtown,” Litterst said. It’s also encouraging visitors to the National Mall to use public transportation, such as Metro, he said.

The National Mall parking meters have generated a total of $8.2 million since they were installed, according to figures provided by the park service.

Parking revenue has been used to defray some of the operating costs for the DC Circulator bus route that serves the Mall, and also has helped fund $1.4 million in backlogged maintenance work, including landscape renovations, asphalt repairs and crosswalk re-striping, Litterst said.

Submit written comments about the parking rate increase to:

Jeff Reinbold, Superintendent

National Mall and Memorial Parks

900 Ohio Drive, SW

Washington, DC 20024

ATTN: Parking Meter Increase

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

