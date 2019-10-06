Multiple injured in 2 weekend shootings in NW DC

Two shootings in Northwest D.C. injured multiple people in the past day, including a teenage girl.

Early Sunday afternoon, a teenage girl was shot in the leg by a teenager in Shaw.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on P Street NW near a Giant grocery store.

Police said the girl was shot multiple times but is expected to be OK.

On Saturday, a 19-year-old man was also shot in the leg on 7th and R streets in Shaw around 11:30 p.m.

Police said a woman was also cut by a piece of glass that broke loose from the rapid gunfire in that incident. Both people are expected to be OK.

Three cars and an apartment building window were damaged during the shooting.

Both suspects in each shooting fled the scene.

