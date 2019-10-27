Man arrested for selling fake World Series tickets near Nats Park

A West Virginia man was arrested on Friday for allegedly selling fake World Series tickets.

If you’re hoping to get a last minute ticket to the World Series, you may need to watch out for ticket scams.

A West Virginia man was arrested on Friday for allegedly selling fake World Series tickets.

Ondre Nelson, 54, of Huntington, sold a man the fake tickets near the entrance to Nationals Park.

The Washington Post reports Nelson sold five fake tickets for $2,000.

He has been charged with first-degree fraud.

D.C. police advise those looking to buy tickets buy from an official website, ask for a physical receipt of the purchase, and be wary of prices that seem too good to be true.

Already planning to go to the game?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of time:

Nats World Series FAQ: Everything you need to know

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.