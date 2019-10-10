DC is issuing more tickets … and making more money

An expired meter may not be why you'll find a dreaded pink-and-white slip on your windshield. Here's what parking police in D.C. are handing out.

Many people who park on the streets of D.C. have probably kept a close eye on the clock and dashed out to “feed the meter.” But an expired meter may not be why you’ll find a dreaded pink-and-white slip on your windshield.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said in a news release that parking enforcement officers are issuing more tickets for failing to display a multispace meter receipt (you may have seen this as “FAIL DISP MULTI RECPT”).

In English, this means that the motorist either didn’t pay for a parking session or overstayed at a multispace parking spot, AAA Mid-Atlantic said.

The total number of tickets issued in 2018 was 1,417,001. In 2017, it was 1,387,006. That translates into $61.5 million in parking ticket revenue for 2018, which is up a little from $60.7 million in 2017, AAA Mid-Atlantic said.

So, in 2018, the District issued about 4,700 parking tickets a day, or an average of 319 tickets per parking enforcement hour.

That equates to two parking tickets for every city resident. And there are about 182 different ways or reasons that people can get a ticket, much to the dismay of drivers.

D.C. has some 15,000 meters and approximately 13,000 are single-space parking meters.

However, “(c)itations incurred at multispace meters are $50. Since they are $20 (or 66.6%) more expensive than the $30 tickets handed down at ‘old school’ or conventional single-space parking meters, the transition in the nature and categorization of citations is propping up the city’s parking ticket revenue,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesman John B. Townsend II.

Failure to display a multispace meter receipt has eclipsed the number of expired meter violations and is currently the leading reason for getting a parking ticket.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said some drivers get this type of ticket due to common mistakes, such as placing the receipt facedown on the dashboard or placing it on the driver’s side instead of the passenger side. And sometimes, the receipt just fluttered out of the dashboard as the car door was closed.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.