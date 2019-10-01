1 killed, multiple injured in night of gun violence across DC

Police responded to three separate shootings that left one person dead and several others injured across Southeast D.C. on Saturday night.

Around midnight, police reported a shooting on the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, SE. Police found one person dead at the scene, and another person in “stable condition,” according to a D.C. police spokesman.

On the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, SE around 7 p.m., police said two men were shot on the sidewalk. They are looking for four people in connection to the shooting.

Alert: Shooting in the 2200 block of Alabama Ave SE. Lookout for 4 B/Ms, one wearing a black hoodie and grey shirt in a white in color 4door Infiniti. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 pic.twitter.com/gJkjxM8zmE — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 13, 2019

And at 10:30 p.m., police said another man was shot on the 2900 block of Knox Place, SE. Police say the victims in the shootings on Alabama Avenue, SE and on Knox Place, SE are in stable condition.

In Northwest D.C., there were two reported shootings.

One happened near a busy Shaw neighborhood around 9 p.m. at the intersection of 9th and U streets during Howard University’s homecoming weekend.

Witnesses told NBC Washington that they saw someone shot in the leg, but police have not found a victim. A car was found near Nellie’s Sports Bar riddled with bullet holes.

Another shooting happened one mile north of Columbia Heights, where a man was shot inside a building on 14th Street. Police said the victim is in stable condition.

