A young man is dead following a shooting in Northeast D.C. in the early morning hours of Sunday.

D.C. police responded to reports of gunfire on the 200 block of 51st Street, NE, in Lincoln Heights, around 1 a.m. Sunday.

They located 21-year-old Rashid Ferguson, of Northwest, unconscious in an apartment building courtyard, suffering from a gunshot to the hip.

He was transported to a hospital, where he later died of his wounds. There were no leads on a suspect in his death.