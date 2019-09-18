Home » Washington, DC News » Washington Monument ready to…

Washington Monument ready to reopen after 3 years

John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP

September 18, 2019, 3:00 PM

The Washington Monument is set to reopen Thursday with a repaired elevator and a new security screening center after a three-year closure.

The popular D.C. attraction has been closed to visitors since August 2016, when it was shut down by elevator problems. First lady Melania Trump is expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony, The Associated Press reported.

“We hope the biggest difference is that the elevator is now far more reliable than it was when we were forced to close in 2016,” said Mike Litterst, of the National Park Service. “We were closing two, sometimes three, times a week due to mechanical issues in 2016.”

The elevator has a new operating system and all of the mechanical parts have been replaced, Litterst said.

Visitors’ bags will go through an X-ray machine, and visitors themselves will go through a magnetometer. A series of blast doors now protect the monument and the visitors inside.

Tickets are first-come, first-serve on the day of the tour Thursday. They’re given out starting 8:30 a.m., although on opening day, people could begin lining up as early as 4 a.m., Litterst said.

“We’re just excited to open it again,” Litterst said during a Wednesday media tour of the site. “The views from up here are like nothing else.”

The monument has been closed for most of the past eight years. An August 2011 earthquake left cracks in the stones near the top of the obelisk. It reopened in 2014, but park service officials were forced to close it again two years later after a series of elevator malfunctions.

The Washington Monument is slated to reopen after being closed for three years. (WTOP/John Aaron)
The Washington Monument has been closed to visitors since August 2016, when it was shut down by elevator problems. (WTOP/John Aaron)
The Washington Monument has a brand-new security screening center. (WTOP/John Aaron)
Warnings about what visitors can and can’t bring inside the Washington Monument. (WTOP/John Aaron)
New elevators on the ground floor of the Washington Monument. (WTOP/John Aaron)
The view from the Washington Monument toward the White House. (WTOP/John Aaron)
A sign greets visitors outside of the Washington Monument during a press preview tour ahead of the monument's official reopening, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington. The monument, which has been closed to the public since August 2016, is scheduled to re-open Thursday, Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A sign greets visitors outside of the Washington Monument during a press preview tour ahead of the monument’s official reopening, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky)
A visitor looks out toward the U.S. Capitol from the Washington Monument's observation level during a press preview tour ahead of the monument's official reopening, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington. The monument, which has been closed to the public since August 2016, is scheduled to re-open Thursday, Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A visitor looks out toward the U.S. Capitol from the Washington Monument’s observation level during a press preview tour ahead of the monument’s official reopening, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky)
National Parks Service park rangers gather outside a new security screening building at the foot of the Washington Monument during a preview tour ahead of the monument's official reopening, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington. The monument, which has been closed to the public since August 2016, is scheduled to re-open Thursday, Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
National Parks Service park rangers gather outside a new security screening building at the foot of the Washington Monument during a preview tour ahead of the monument’s official reopening, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky)
Clouds roll over the Washington Monument, as seen from the foot of the monument, during a press preview tour ahead of its official reopening, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington. The monument, which has been closed to the public since August 2016, is scheduled to re-open Thursday, Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Clouds roll over the Washington Monument, as seen from the foot of the monument, during a press preview tour ahead of its official reopening, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky)
A sign greets visitors outside of the Washington Monument during a press preview tour ahead of the monument's official reopening, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington. The monument, which has been closed to the public since August 2016, is scheduled to re-open Thursday, Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A visitor looks out toward the U.S. Capitol from the Washington Monument's observation level during a press preview tour ahead of the monument's official reopening, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington. The monument, which has been closed to the public since August 2016, is scheduled to re-open Thursday, Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
National Parks Service park rangers gather outside a new security screening building at the foot of the Washington Monument during a preview tour ahead of the monument's official reopening, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington. The monument, which has been closed to the public since August 2016, is scheduled to re-open Thursday, Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Clouds roll over the Washington Monument, as seen from the foot of the monument, during a press preview tour ahead of its official reopening, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington. The monument, which has been closed to the public since August 2016, is scheduled to re-open Thursday, Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Construction on the monument started in 1848, but wasn’t completed and opened to the public until 1888.

One defining characteristic of the 500-foot tall obelisk, designed by Robert Mills to mimic Egyptian monuments, is the abrupt change in the color of the marble about 150 feet up.

That’s where the money dried up in 1855. Over the following year, a conservative, anti-Catholic political party called the Know Nothings took over the Washington National Monument Society. They objected to a Vatican donation to the project. Construction stopped in 1856.

The Washington Monument sat unfinished for the next 20 years. It wasn’t until after the Civil War, in 1876, that Congress ponied up the money to finish the project. Marble from a different Maryland quarry was used at this point, hence the change in shade.

At the time of its completion, it was the tallest building in the world, but was soon overtaken by the Eiffel Tower in 1889.

It remains the tallest building in D.C. and, when open, averages about 500,000 visitors per year.

Tickets for tours on opening day through Oct. 18 will be available starting 8:30 a.m. at the Washington Monument lodge on 15th Street. Tickets for tours on Oct. 19 and after can be booked online starting Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

The monument will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WTOP’s Will Vitka and Valerie Bonk contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed to this report. 

The cornerstone of the Washington Monument is laid by Benjamin French, a Masonic grand master, July 4, 1848, using the same trowel used by George Washington when he laid the cornerstone of the capital in 1793. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Construction of the foundation of the Washington Monument in August 1879. (Getty Images/National Archives)
The public inauguration of Rutherford B. Hayes takes place in front of the U.S. Capitol on the East Portico in Washington, D.C., on March 5, 1877. The unfinished Washington Monument can be seen in far background. The Smithsonian Mall is on the left and Pennsylvania Avenue runs off to the upper right. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
This is the scene at the dedication of the Washington Monument, Feb. 21, 1885. The 555-foot shaft was then the highest structure in the world. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The commemorative stone for D.C. (Courtesy National Park Service)
Rhode Island’s commemorative stone in the Washington Monument. (Courtesy National Park Service)
Damage to the Washington Monument from the 2011 earthquake. (Courtesy National Park Service)
A missing corner of a stone is seen in the Washington Monument at the 491-foot level of the scaffolding surrounding the monument, Sunday, June 2, 2013 in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a full moon, or harvest moon, rises over government landmarks Lincoln Memorial, the Capitol building and the under-repair Washington Monument on Sept. 19, 2013 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/Bill Ingalls/NASA)
The moon rises behind the Washington Monument as the scaffolding around it is illuminated after a lighting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of the monument to the public Tuesday, March 2, 1999 in Washington. The lighting of the monument marks the completion of the scaffolding that was erected as part of a $6.5 million restoration project. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/GREG GIBSON)
Almost in the shadow of the towering Washington Monument, bonus veterans’ camp is burned down in Washington, D.C., July 28, 1932, after the veterans evacuated before the threats of government troops. Some of the men fired their own huts, although the troops set fire to many. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Rider Joy Cummings examines a Japanese cherry tree that was cut down with the words “To hell with those Japanese,” carved into it, Dec. 10, 1941. Irving C. Root, Parks Commissioner, termed it vandalism. The Washington Monument is in the background. (AP)
Temporary buildings, housing various bureaus of the U.S. Navy Department, now nearly surround the reflecting pool on the National Mall. The view, Sept. 12, 1944 by the Navy, is looking west from the top of the Washington Monument. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
It’s clumsy, tough, exacting work, but day by day, the figures edge closer in place as the great Iwo Jima flag raising statue is erected in bronze on the Virginia side of the Potomac, in view of the Capitol and the Washington Monument, Sept. 14, 1954, Washington, D.C. Felix De Weldon, the sculptor, right in a dark suit, supervises the work. Beside the base is a large picture of the statue as it will be modeled after the famed photo of World War II. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/William J. Smith)
Several thousand sit and stand near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington as Marian Anderson, famous contralto, sings from the steps of the memorial, April 20, 1952. In the background are the Reflecting Pool and the Washington Monument. The recital was a memorial service for the late Harold L. Ickes, former Secretary of the Interior, who 13 years ago arranged for Anderson to sing from the same location. Anderson’s accompanist is Franz Rupp, lower left, at piano. (AP/Henry Griffin)
Crowds are shown in front of the Washington Monument during the March on Washington for civil rights, Aug. 28, 1963. (AP)
This aerial view shows the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom as thousands of demonstrators make their way from Constitution Avenue, right, to the Washington Monument, obelisk at left, to the Lincoln Memorial, top, in front of the reflecting pool during the March on Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, 1963. (AP)
The top of the Washington Monument and part of a U.S. flag are reflected in the sunglasses of Austin Clinton Brown, 9, of Gainesville, Georgia, as he poses at the Capitol, where he joins others in the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 1963. (AP)
This is a general view, made before midnight, showing hundreds of unpainted A-frame plywood homes erected near the Lincoln Memorial to house the Poor People’s Campaign demonstrators in Washington, May 13, 1968. Additional structures are in process of erection. In background is the Washington Monument and the tip of the Capitol dome. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Harrity)
In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. acknowledges the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for his “I Have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington. (AP)
A 76 mm field artillery gun thunders a salute to the late President John F. Kennedy at Fort Myer, Va., at dawn, Nov. 23, 1963. The Washington Monument is silhouetted against the morning sky and the lights of the city. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Harvey Georges)
George Lincoln Rockwell, leader of the American Nazi Party, puffs on a corncob pipe as he poses at the Washington Monument, Aug. 28, 1963, Rockwell and about 40 of his followers showed up without customary uniforms in the monument grounds, center of the March on Washington activities. Police denied a parade permit for Rockwell. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anonymous)
Folk singer Joan Baez entertains a large crowd at the Washington Monument in D.C. on Aug. 14, 1967. The Daughters of the American Revolution denied the singer use of Constitution Hall and also suggested she be denied use of the monument grounds. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Moratorium Day demonstrations on Oct. 15, 1969 at the Washington Monument and at the White House in Washington. (AP)
This is a general view of musicians and the huge crowd that turned out in Washington, July 4, 1970 as the Rev. Billy Graham speaks from the Lincoln Memorial. Graham was the featured speaker in opening event on the religious and patriotic program on Honor America Day. In the background is the National Mall and the Washington Monument. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anonymous)
Georgia Lt. Gov. Lester Maddox responds to a crowd at the Washington Monument, May 20, 1972 when he spoke to the rally that covered everything from antibusing to praying for the recovery of Alabama Gov. George Wallace to protesting President Richard Nixon’s trip to Moscow. The gathering was organized by the Rev. Carl McIntire. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jim Palmer)
A large crowd now estimated at 250,000 people mass in front of the U.S. Capitol with the Washington Monument in the background to take part in the Solidarity Day march to protest President Ronald Reagan’s economic policies, Sept. 19, 1981 in Washington. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dennis Cook)
The Hands Across America line snakes around the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial during the fundraiser Sunday, May 25, 1986. Millions of volunteers participated in the line across the nation to raise funds for the hungry and homeless. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Pereira)
With the Washington Monument in the background, March for Life supporters gather on the Ellipse on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 1997 before marching to the Supreme Court to mark the 24th anniversary of the court’s decision that legalized abortion. (Associated Press/RUTH FREMSON)
A demonstrator holds a “Fear Bush” sign during a rally against World Bank and International Monetary Fund policies, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2002 at the Washington Monument in Washington. Chanting protesters used puppets, homemade signs and music to drive home their message against trade and economic policies they say hurt the poor and put unmanageable burdens on certain countries. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/EVAN VUCCI)
In this Monday, Oct. 16, 1995 file photo, with the Washington Monument in the background, participants in the Million Man March gather on Capitol Hill and the National Mall in Washington. (AP/Mark Wilson)
With the Washington Monument in the background, volunteers and others walk on the 21,000 panel Names Project AIDS Memorial Quilt in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 10, 1992. (AP/SHAYNA BRENNAN)
More than 1,100 flag-draped symbolic coffins line the reflecting pool at the base of the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2004 in Washington. The tribute is in honor of the American servicemen and women who have been killed in Iraq to date. In the background is the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol building. (AP/EVAN VUCCI)
Police and spectators view an 18-wheel tractor-trailer that crashed into the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 20, 1985. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Edmonds)
With the Washington Monument in the background, a snowed-in car sits in the falling snow, Monday Jan. 8, 1996 in Washington. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/CHARLES TASNADI)
Cherry blossoms can be seen in full bloom on the Tidal Basin with the Washington Monument in the background in Washington, Thursday, April 8, 1999. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/SUSAN WALSH)
In this Jan. 4, 1996, file photo, the sun gleams down on the still-closed Washington Monument as the federal budget impasse continued in Washington. Brawling and bargaining by turns, President Bill Clinton and Republican Congressional leaders struggled to make progress toward a balanced budget, while blaming each other for a partial government shutdown that inconvenienced many. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/DENNIS COOK)
An unidentified volunteer trims the grass around the Vietnam Memorial in Washington on Saturday, Aug. 5, 1983. A group of about a dozen volunteers washed and spruced up the memorial. The Washington Monument is reflected in the memorial at the bottom of the photo. (AP/Ira Schwarz)
Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol along the National Mall in Washington, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, during the Fourth of July celebration. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)
Fireworks explode over the Washington Monument, left, and the White House, lower left, during inaugural opening celebrations, Jan. 18, 2000, in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images/David McNew)
This Jan. 20, 2009 file photo shows the crowd on the National Mall looking from the Capitol toward the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial, listening to the inaugural address of President Barack Obama. (AP/Susan Walsh)
People stand on the National Mall to listen to the 58th presidential inauguration for President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Participants in the Women’s March gather near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. On the anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, people participating in rallies and marches in the U.S. and around the world Saturday denounced his views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights, women’s rights and more. (AP/Cliff Owen)
