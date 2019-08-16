Washington Monument to reopen to public on Sept. 19

The Washington Monument will reopen to the public on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m., the National Park Service announced Friday.

While it was closed, the monument’s elevator control system was modernized and a new security screening facility was built.

Tickets for tours on opening day through Oct. 18 will be available starting 8:30 a.m. at the Washington Monument lodge on 15th Street. It’s first come, first served.

Tickets for tours on Oct. 19 and after can be booked online starting Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. But same-day tickets will also be available at the lodge at a first-come, first-served basis.

The monument will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

