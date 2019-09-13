SUV driver charged with 2nd-degree murder in deadly park bench crash

A D.C. man has been arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder after he plowed his SUV into a park, killing two men.

More than two months after his SUV plowed into a park in downtown D.C., killing two men sitting on a bench, a District man has been arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Jeoffrey Richard Williams, 57, was arrested Thursday, U.S. Park Police said in Friday statement.

Williams was behind the wheel of the SUV traveling west on Pennsylvania Avenue when it crashed into James Monroe Park near 21st Street at about 11:30 p.m. July 10, police said.

The two men who were killed have been identified as 42-year-old Thomas Dwight Spriggs and 63-year-old Jesus Antonio Llanes-Datil.

After the crash, Williams was taken to the hospital with injuries that authorities said were not life-threatening.

Park police Sgt. Eduardo Delgado said at the time it appeared speed was a factor in the crash.

