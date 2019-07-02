2 dead after car crashes through NW DC park

Two men who were in James Monroe Park late Wednesday night died after an SUV plowed through the park in downtown D.C. and hit the victims.

According to U.S. Park police, the driver was going west on Pennsylvania Avenue NW and crashed into the park near the intersection of Pennsylvania and 21st Street.

“It does appear that speed was a factor,” said Park police Sgt. Eduardo Delgado. “The vehicle also did strike some trees.”

Police are still investigating and have not yet identified the victims.

“The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries,” Delgado said.

James Monroe Park is a small area of green space in a busy neighborhood near the Farragut West Metro station and just a few blocks from the White House.

Police closed portions of Pennsylvania Avenue, I Street and 21st Street for the investigation early Thursday but the closures were lifted later in the morning.

Below is a map of the area.

