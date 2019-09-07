Police seek man involved in Northwest DC robbery, sexual assault

Bertrand Joseph Lebeau, 34, is described as a black male with bald or short hair and a muscular build.

An updated version of this story can be found here.

D.C. police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for burglary and sexual assault in August.

On Aug. 30 at approximately 1:30 a.m., police said Bertrand Joseph Lebeau, 34, gained access to a private residence on the 1300 block of 30th Street, NW.

Once inside, Lebeau allegedly sexually assaulted a female victim, then fled the scene.

MPD seeks the public’s assistance in locating Bertrand Joseph Lebeau in reference to Burglary One and Second Degree Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on 8/30/19 in the 1300 blk of 30th St., NW. Press release: https://t.co/J5KNuMDDwg Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/gia8DMhO7m — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 6, 2019

Lebeau is described as a black male with bald or short hair and a muscular build. Police said he may be driving a black 2017 Honda CRV with D.C. license plate number FL5215.

He is wanted on an arrest warrant for second degree sexual assault from D.C. Superior Court.

Anyone who has information regarding this man or the case should call D.C. police at 202-727 9099, or text an anonymous tip to 50411.

D.C. offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a person responsible for any crime committed in the city.

Below is a map of where the burglary occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.