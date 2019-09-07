Home » Washington, DC News » Man arrested for sexual…

Man arrested for sexual assault, burglary in Georgetown

Zeke Hartner

September 7, 2019, 4:05 PM

A 34-year-old man was arrested for a sexual assault and robbery that happened near the end of August in Georgetown.

D.C. police said 34-year-old Bertrand Joseph Lebeau was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with second degree sexual abuse and burglary.

According to police, Lebeau entered a private residence in the 1300 block of 30th Street Northwest around 1 a.m. on Aug. 30, where he assaulted a female victim before fleeing the scene.

The D.C. Rape Crisis Center is a public resource available to anyone who feels they have been the victim of a sexual assault within the District. A 24-hour hotline is also available at (202)-333-7273.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Washington, DC News
Bertrand Joseph Lebeau burglary crime georgetown sexual assault

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up