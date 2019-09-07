Man arrested for sexual assault, burglary in Georgetown

A 34-year-old man was arrested for a sexual assault and robbery that happened at the end of August in Georgetown.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for a sexual assault and robbery that happened near the end of August in Georgetown.

D.C. police said 34-year-old Bertrand Joseph Lebeau was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with second degree sexual abuse and burglary.

According to police, Lebeau entered a private residence in the 1300 block of 30th Street Northwest around 1 a.m. on Aug. 30, where he assaulted a female victim before fleeing the scene.

The D.C. Rape Crisis Center is a public resource available to anyone who feels they have been the victim of a sexual assault within the District. A 24-hour hotline is also available at (202)-333-7273.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.