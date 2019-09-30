Power restored for Southeast DC residents after earlier outage

As of 3 p.m. Monday, all but about 20 Pepco customers had their power back.

D.C. residents in Southeast were plagued by power outages that started Sunday and were the result of problems with an underground cable near the South Capitol Metro station.

Most of those affected were near Capitol Hill and Eastern Market, just south of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Pepco initially said the issues would be resolved by 6 a.m. but then projected them to end “sometime today,” Pepco’s Christna Harper said.

The outages fluctuated since the problem began, going over 3,000 both Sunday and Monday. While crews were working to fix Sunday’s outage, “some additional damage was discovered,” Harper said. “Some permanent repairs” are required, and that takes time, she said.

The outages also closed Washington Avenue in Southwest from 2nd to D streets.

