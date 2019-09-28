Girl shot outside DC apartment complex

A girl was shot in the foot in D.C. Friday night outside of an apartment complex.

D.C. police said a girl was shot in her right foot while she was outside the Savannah Heights Apartments on Savannah Street around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

Police did not say how old the girl is.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be fine.

Police said the suspect took off from the Congress Heights neighborhood in a burgundy two-door car.

The shooting comes during a string of violence involving children this month, including a shooting earlier this week that left one teenager dead and two others wounded.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

