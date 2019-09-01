Home » Washington, DC News » 1 teen dead, 2…

1 teen dead, 2 wounded in SE DC shooting

Teddy Gelman

September 23, 2019, 2:20 PM

One teenager is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on Sunday night in Southeast D.C.

The three were shot just before 10 p.m. at 1302 Morris Rd., near Mount View Place.

The D.C. police said 17-year-old Jamel Kirkland was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not clear how serious the other two teens’ injuries are.

The police haven’t said yet what led to the shooting, nor have they released any information on a suspect.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Washington, DC News
triple shooting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up