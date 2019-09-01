1 teen dead, 2 wounded in SE DC shooting

One teenager is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on Sunday night in Southeast D.C.

The three were shot just before 10 p.m. at 1302 Morris Rd., near Mount View Place.

The D.C. police said 17-year-old Jamel Kirkland was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not clear how serious the other two teens’ injuries are.

The police haven’t said yet what led to the shooting, nor have they released any information on a suspect.

