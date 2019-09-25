Georgia Ave. barricade situation in DC ends with 1 arrest

A barricade situation in Northwest D.C. blocked Georgia Avenue and a couple of neighboring streets for nearly six hours Wednesday morning.

Asst. Chief Jeffrey Carroll, of the D.C. police, said that the police got a call at about 4 a.m. from someone in a house on the 5300 block of Georgia Avenue, one block east of Illinois Avenue, saying that a man had broken in and was pointing a gun at them.

When the police got there, they tried to make contact with the people inside, but someone closed the door. Eventually, all the people came out, Carroll said, but the police determined that one of them had been holding the rest in the house, allegedly with a gun. He’s in police custody.

The block of Georgia Avenue and the adjoining blocks of Jefferson and Ingraham streets — were reopened at about 9:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

“It seems like the location was some sort of after-hours location,” Carroll said, adding that “some sort of party” led to a fight. He didn’t know whether the people involved knew each other.

The police haven’t found a gun yet; as of 10:30 a.m., they’re awaiting a search warrant, Carroll said.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

