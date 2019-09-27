Home » Washington, DC News » Firefighters quell large brush…

Firefighters quell large brush fire in Northeast DC

Abigail Constantino

September 27, 2019, 11:45 PM

Firefighters battled a large blaze in Northeast D.C. Friday night.

The brush fire was in the area of North Capitol Street and Scale Gate Road. The incident commander on the scene estimated five acres of land were involved.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.

The Old Soldiers’ Home Golf Course, Catholic University of America and the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception were all nearby.

At around 7:20 p.m., D.C. Fire said it received a call about a fireworks display that took place in the area of Catholic University, but it is not confirmed that the fireworks were the cause of the fire.

D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted that it operated several units including its brush truck. A brush truck unit from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service also was requested.

Due to a lack of hydrants and difficulty accessing parts of the area, firefighters used a water shuttle, according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

He said the fire has been contained, and all visible fire has been extinguished. Firefighters hit hotspots using hand tools and the brush trucks to access hard-to-reach areas.

Below is the area of the fire.

