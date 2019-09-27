Firefighters quell large brush fire in Northeast DC

The brush fire is in the area of North Capitol Street and Scale Gate Road. Nearby are the Old Soldiers' Home Golf Course, Catholic University of America and the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

Firefighters battled a large blaze in Northeast D.C. Friday night.

#DCsBravest are dealing with a very large brush fire in the area of N. Capitol St and Scalegate Rd NE. We are operating with several units, including our brush truck. A brush unit from @mcfrs has also been requested. pic.twitter.com/7HWYQtFoJ4 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 27, 2019

The brush fire was in the area of North Capitol Street and Scale Gate Road. The incident commander on the scene estimated five acres of land were involved.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.

The Old Soldiers’ Home Golf Course, Catholic University of America and the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception were all nearby.

At around 7:20 p.m., D.C. Fire said it received a call about a fireworks display that took place in the area of Catholic University, but it is not confirmed that the fireworks were the cause of the fire.

Update large brush fire. All visible fire extinguished. We are hitting hotspots. #DCsBravest members using hand tools and 2 brush trucks to access difficult to reach areas. There was a fireworks display in the area prior to fire being reported. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/IuVFS4Vyyj — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 28, 2019

D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted that it operated several units including its brush truck. A brush truck unit from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service also was requested.

Due to a lack of hydrants and difficulty accessing parts of the area, firefighters used a water shuttle, according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

He said the fire has been contained, and all visible fire has been extinguished. Firefighters hit hotspots using hand tools and the brush trucks to access hard-to-reach areas.

Update large brush fire N. Capitol St and Scalegate Rd NE. #DCsBravest are shuttling water and making progress on the fire. There are no structures threatened and no injuries. We are utilizing 4 engines, 1 truck company, and 2 brush units. pic.twitter.com/wrJuDZy0cb — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 28, 2019

Below is the area of the fire.

