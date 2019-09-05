DC police release surveillance photos of 394 ATV riders captured on camera

D.C. police have released photos of 394 individuals who were driving illegal minibikes, dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles through the city and hope the public can help identify them.

Police said the group was operating the illegal vehicles in the 2100 block of Minnesota Avenue in Southeast on Sunday, Aug. 25. between 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

“All-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes don’t belong on city streets,” D.C. police said in a Sept. 4 news release.

“Minibikes, dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles, and other motorized bikes and multi-wheeled vehicles pose a danger to pedestrians and other motorists and are illegal to operate on DC’s streets.”

The public can also view the surveillance photos in a PowerPoint slideshow.

Anyone who sees or knows the identity of someone in the photos or others who were driving ATVs and dirt bikes should call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 with information. There is a reward of $250 for information.

Crime Solvers currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District.

