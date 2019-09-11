Home » Washington, DC News » 2 sent to hospital…

2 sent to hospital after fire at Van Ness office building

Jack Moore

September 11, 2019, 12:30 PM

The fire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. in an upper-level boiler room in the six-story Van Ness Center office building at 4301 Connecticut Avenue. The office building is located across the street from the University of the District of Columbia campus.

Some 80 firefighters responded to the blaze. Fire officials said there were no injuries from the fire. One woman was injured after she tripped over a hose. A building maintenance employee was taken to the hospital for observation.

As of about 10:30 a.m., firefighters had the fire in the boiler room put out but were still searching the building for hot spots and clearing out smoke.

Initially, a firefighter spokesman erroneously told WTOP the fire was at the Embassy of Mauritius but that is not correct. The office building may contain embassy offices.

The large fire department response closed Connecticut Avenue between Yuma Street and Van Ness Street. The street has since reopened.

WTOP’s Ana Srikanth contributed to this report.

