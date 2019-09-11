2 sent to hospital after fire at Van Ness office building

D.C. firefighters battled a blaze Wednesday morning at a large office building above the Van Ness Metro in Northwest D.C. The fire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. in an upper-level boiler room in the six-story Van Ness Center office building at 4301 Connecticut Avenue.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. in an upper-level boiler room in the six-story Van Ness Center office building at 4301 Connecticut Avenue. The office building is located across the street from the University of the District of Columbia campus.

Some 80 firefighters responded to the blaze. Fire officials said there were no injuries from the fire. One woman was injured after she tripped over a hose. A building maintenance employee was taken to the hospital for observation.

As of about 10:30 a.m., firefighters had the fire in the boiler room put out but were still searching the building for hot spots and clearing out smoke.

Initially, a firefighter spokesman erroneously told WTOP the fire was at the Embassy of Mauritius but that is not correct. The office building may contain embassy offices.

The large fire department response closed Connecticut Avenue between Yuma Street and Van Ness Street. The street has since reopened.

2nd Alarm now requested 4301 Conn. Ave NW. Fire has been located on 5th floor of large commercial building. Units actively engaged in aggressive fire attack. No injuries reported. 20 units and 80 personnel on scene. pic.twitter.com/9Y49aGQSRR — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 11, 2019

WTOP’s Ana Srikanth contributed to this report.

